(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden signed the annual defense policy bill that lifts the Pentagon’s Covid vaccine mandate for service members in a victory for Republican lawmakers who had sought to undo the requirement.

Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act on Friday, according to the White House. The measure “provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country’s national defense, foreign affairs, and homeland security,” Biden said in a written statement.

Although Biden said he supports much of the law, in his signing statement he disputed several sections that he said purport to require the administration to share intelligence information with Congress or limit his dealings with other countries. Some of the requirements and restrictions, he said, raised constitutional concerns.

But Biden’s signing statement was silent on the measure rescinding the vaccine requirement. The president and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have previously said they wanted to keep the mandate in place.

“He still believes that repealing the mandate is a mistake,” John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, said of Biden in a call last week with reporters. “He also obviously believes that it’s important to fund our military, so getting an NDAA that they can continue to allow the military to defend our national security interests around the world is obviously of prime importance.”

Republicans, who will have control of the House in January, are likely to push further and try to reinstate troops who were kicked out of the military for failing to adhere to the mandate and to provide them with back pay.

The defense bill has become law 62 years in a row and is considered must-pass legislation because it authorizes pay and sets policy on weapons-buying and geopolitical strategy. The bill authorizes almost $858 billion for national defense and a 4.6% pay raise.

Earlier: Rising Defense Budget, Vaccine Mandate Repeal Cleared by Senate

Biden’s signing statement criticized a section of the law barring the use of Defense Department funds to transfer US prisoners from Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. The restrictions have remained in defense policy bills as lawmakers have been unable to garner enough support to fully close the facility and transfer the detainees to the continental US.

Biden said he would treat some provisions in the law as if they don’t limit his discretion.

--With assistance from Roxana Tiron.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.