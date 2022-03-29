(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden signed a law Tuesday making lynching a federal hate crime, saying it’s long overdue and honoring civil rights advocates who have fought for decades for the provision.

Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act in a Rose Garden ceremony, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. lawmakers and advocates of the measure, including the great-granddaughter of civil rights icon Ida B. Wells.

“Today we are gathered to do unfinished business -- to acknowledge the horror that is part of our history, to state unequivocally that lynching is and has always been a hate crime,” said Harris, who backed a version of the law while in the Senate. “Lynching is not a relic of the past. Racial acts of terror still occur in our nation.”

Biden said lynching was “pure terror” and that too many suffered in silence, without specific legal protections, after their loved ones were killed. “Their crimes? Trying to vote, trying to go to school, trying to own a business or preach the gospel,” Biden said.

The bill is named in honor of Emmett Till, whose 1955 murder at the age of 14 was a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Biden praised the Till family in his speech. The bill passed the House 422-3, and passed the Senate by unanimous consent.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.