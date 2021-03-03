(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has agreed to moderate Democrats’ demands to narrow eligibility for the $1,400 stimulus payments included in the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, according to a Democratic aide.

Individuals earning over $80,000 now won’t qualify for the payments, compared with a $100,000 cap in the previously drafted legislation, the aide said on condition of anonymity. The ceiling for couples will now be $160,000 against $200,000 before.

