(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden signed a stopgap spending measure that will keep federal departments and agencies open into March, averting a partial shutdown that was set to begin Saturday.

The legislation – the third so-called continuing resolution in four months – extends funding for all government agencies until March 1. At that point, noncritical operations at the Transportation Department, the Energy Department, the Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration, and Veterans Affairs and military construction would be shut down, with the rest of the federal government following on March 8.

Lawmakers are hopeful the extension can be used to hammer out the details of an agreement between House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer setting the overall price tag for 2024 fiscal year spending at $1.66 trillion.

But a substantial flank of hardline Republicans in the House have signaled opposition to the agreement, imperiling efforts to finalize the work. Those lawmakers have called for deep spending cuts, as well as adoption of sweeping new laws to restrict illegal immigration.

The White House has said they are open to substantial immigration changes as part of an agreement to unlock additional aid for Ukraine – with Schumer suggesting a bipartisan agreement could be unveiled as soon as next week. But that deal is expected to omit some provisions sought by conservatives.

