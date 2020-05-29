(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden assailed President Donald Trump Friday for his response to the protests in Minneapolis, saying the president is “calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many.”

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted that he is “furious” and “you should be too.” He said he would speak about the developments in Minnesota later Friday.

Biden’s comments follow a a tweet from Trump in which he threatened to use military personnel against protesters and used a phrase coined by a Miami police chief in the 1960s about shooting looters.

Protesters are demanding justice for George Floyd, an African American man killed by a white police officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck despite Floyd’s pleas for air after an arrest on suspected forgery. Thursday, protesters set a police station on fire.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump wrote on Twitter just after midnight. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

