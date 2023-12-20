(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said it is “self-evident” that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist but declined to endorse a Colorado Supreme Court decision that would bar the Republican presidential frontrunner from appearing on the ballot in that state.

“It’s a court case. That’s up to the court,” Biden told reporters Wednesday.

Biden added that Trump, his predecessor in the White House, “certainly supported an insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021 when his supporters stormed the US Capitol, adding. “You saw it all.”

“There’s no question about it,” he said. “None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything.”

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump is ineligible to serve as US president because of his role in the Jan. 6 attack. It’s the first ruling to say that Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election should keep him off the ballot under a provision in the US Constitution that bans insurrectionists from holding public office.

Trump’s campaign said it plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. Other similar cases in key swing states, including Arizona and Michigan, are also pending, which could be influenced by a Supreme Court decision.

