(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden spoke with the family of George Floyd on Monday, the White House said, as jurors began deliberations in the trial of the police officer charged in his death.

Biden wanted “to check in with them and also share that the family was in his prayers,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday on Twitter without offering further details.

The outreach came on the same day the jury began deliberations on the fate of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck until his death. The May 2020 episode sparked nationwide protests as graphic video recordings from bystanders were circulated, adding to unrest over the repeated killings of Black people at the hands of police officers.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, and faces up to 40 years in prison. Closing arguments were delivered Monday.

Biden’s call could prompt additional scrutiny after Chauvin’s defense had already asked the judge to declare a mistrial, pointing to comments from Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who suggested over the weekend that protesters “get more confrontational” if Chauvin is acquitted. Judge Peter Cahill rejected the request, but said Waters’s comments could help Chauvin appeal a possible guilty verdict.

Tensions rose during the trial when Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Biden pleaded for calm in the aftermath of Wright’s death as officials brace for potential fallout from the verdict in Chauvin’s trial.

