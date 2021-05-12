(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday amid a surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence, which he said he believes is resolving myself.

“My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “But Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying in your territory.”

Biden said more details would be forthcoming on his conversation with Netanyahu but that “my hope is that we’ll see this coming to conclusion sooner than later.”

Israelis and Palestinians have in recent days been engaged in their most violent clashes in years, leaving dozens dead.

