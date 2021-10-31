(Bloomberg) -- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been diagnosed with Covid-19, sidelining President Joe Biden’s top spokesperson.

“While I have not had close contact in person with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact -- I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” she said in a statement. “I last saw the president on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks.”

She bowed out of Biden’s trip with the White House citing a family emergency.

Psaki is among the highest profile figures in the Biden administration to test positive. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also tested positive recently after an outdoor event with Biden.

Biden has received his booster shot, which health experts have said restores vaccine protection to original levels, amid concerns that the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine fades after roughly six months. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.