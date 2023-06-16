(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking steps to make it easier for young people, particularly those affected by violence, to receive mental health services, part of a move to bolster federal gun-safety efforts with Congress unlikely to pass new legislation.

The heads of the US Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to governors highlighting resources and efforts to help states support students’ mental health and well-being, and their work to jointly implement the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The actions from the administration come before the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden signing the law, the most significant federal gun-safety law in nearly 30 years. The president will travel to Connecticut on Friday and speak at the National Safer Communities Summit, a gathering of the nation’s leading gun-reform organizations.

Yet the efforts are unlikely to satisfy gun-control advocates who have urged Biden to take even more aggressive executive action. The event also occurs as Biden’s push for a ban on assault-style weapons and universal background checks have been stymied by Congress.

The letter details the Education Department’s investments to expand and improve student mental health resources, address gun violence and provide safe school environments. The letter also outlines HHS’s efforts, including preparing and training school personnel, first responders and law enforcement to recognize the mental health effects from gun violence.

“It’s no secret that we are facing a mental health crisis in this country, and our children are hurting,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The actions being announced today will make it easier for schools to receive payment for the mental health services they deliver to students impacted by gun violence.”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said too many American students “have experienced gun violence in their schools and communities.”

“The grief and trauma caused by gun violence undermines their ability to learn and thrive and has only heightened the national youth mental health crisis,” he added.

Also attending Friday’s summit are Connecticut’s senators, Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, who will be joined by advocates from Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

The White House has lauded Connecticut as a model for others states for the measures it implemented after the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Last week, the state’s governor, Ned Lamont, signed a bill to reinforce existing gun-violence prevention laws and close loopholes for certain weapons in the state’s assault-weapons ban.

Sandy Hook prompted President Barack Obama to ask Biden, then his vice president, to find ways to address gun violence through executive action.

