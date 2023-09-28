(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration strengthened a law aimed at curbing discrimination based on antisemitism or other religious biases.

Eight federal agencies are clarifying that people cannot be excluded from federal programs or denied benefits based on anti-Jewish, anti-Islamic, and other related forms of discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a White House official announced Thursday.

The move was recommended in President Joe Biden’s national strategy to combat antisemitism, which was released in May. The plan came in response to a growing number of antisemitic incidents in the US and worldwide.

The Departments of Transportation, Agriculture, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Labor, Treasury, Interior and Health and Human Services will train staff to respond to antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The departments will explain legal obligations to entities like HUD-funded housing and transit systems and inform communities of their rights and how to file complaints, according to the White House official.

