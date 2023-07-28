Biden Still Wants to Tackle Student Debt after the Supreme Court's Ruling: Big Take Podcast

The Biden administration is preparing a new plan to cancel debt for some student loan borrowers, after the Supreme Court struck down its original attempt last month. Guest host Nancy Cook sits down with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren to ask how she’s advocating for the Biden administration’s plan B for student loan debt and why the issue has become such a hot button topic in Washington. Bloomberg’s Akayla Gardner forecasts what’s next as the political fight over student debt rages on.

