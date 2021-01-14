49m ago
Biden Stimulus, Powell Talks Taper, World-Beating China: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- President-elect Joe Biden will ask Congress for $1.9 trillion to fund immediate relief for the pandemic-wracked U.S. economy, a package that risks swift Republican opposition over big-ticket spending
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to stamp out talk of a premature reduction in the central bank’s massive bond-buying campaign
- China’s economic ascent is accelerating barely a year after its first coronavirus lockdowns
- The U.S. announced that it’s blacklisting China’s third-biggest oil company after years of involvement in offshore drilling in disputed South China Sea waters
- China’s central bank will likely reduce the amount of one-year cash it offers lenders this month after excess liquidity pushed an interbank borrowing cost to an all-time low
- Politics is likely to carve up Joe Biden’s pie-in-the-sky stimulus, writes Bloomberg Economics’s Andrew Husby
- Stephanie Flanders and Lucy Meakin discuss the economic fallout from a Covid-driven mental-health crisis in their weekly podcast
- Credit-rating companies are likely to keep Indonesia’s investment-grade rating intact for now
- The German economy stagnated at the end of last year, probably avoiding a double-dip recession that is engulfing the euro area
- Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits surged last week by the most since late March, pointing to persistent job-market pain
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its year-end forecast for the 10-year Treasury yield -- which has risen sharply this month
- The race to see who takes over as head of the OECD is tightening, with the field narrowing to a group of favored candidates
- The nations quickest to enact social distancing and contact-tracing systems have mostly kept Covid-19 in check, but their citizens find themselves lagging in receiving the shots needed to end the outbreak
