(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden expanded his administration’s authority to penalize the Nicaraguan government for repressing its people, signing an executive order enabling the US to target specific sectors of the Nicaraguan economy and to restrict US investment in and commerce with the country.

Monday’s actions focus on the gold-mining sector, but the new executive order empowers the departments of State and Treasury to identify additional sectors for sanctions and bans.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Nicaragua’s General Directorate of Mines as well as and Reinaldo Gregorio Lenin Cerna Juarez, a longtime close associate of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. All assets owned or controlled by DGM or Cerna in the United States are blocked and subject to reporting requirements.

“By designating DGM, Treasury aims to cut off the Ortega-Murillo regime from its ability to use gold proceeds to oppress the Nicaraguan people,” the department said in a statement.

