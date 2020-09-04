(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday suggested mental health care for followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, a right-wing movement that believes President Donald Trump is fighting a ring of child sex traffickers entrenched in government.

“I’ve been a big supporter of mental health. I’d recommend people who believe it should take advantage of it while it still exists under the Affordable Care Act,” Biden told reporters after a speech about the economy.

“What in God’s name are we doing?,” he continued. “Look at how it makes us look around the world. It’s mortifying. It’s embarrassing. And it’s dangerous. It’s dangerous.”

While many Republican leaders have distanced themselves from the QAnon phenomenon, saying it has no place in the party, Trump has declined to disavow it.

“I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate,” Trump said at a White House briefing last month.

