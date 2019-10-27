(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden, among the front-runners for the 2020 Democratic nomination, suggested in an interview this weekend that if elected president, he might only serve one term.

Biden, 76, was asked by the Associated Press if he’d pledge to serve only one term.

He didn’t go so far as to promise, but said, “I feel good and all I can say is, watch me, you’ll see,” Biden said. “It doesn’t mean I would run a second term. I’m not going to make that judgment at this moment.”

Four presidential contenders are in their 70s, including President Donald Trump, who’s 73. Democrats Senator Elizabeth Warren is 70 and Senator Bernie Sanders is 78.

COMING UP

More Democratic candidates speak Sunday at a criminal justice forum at Benedict College in South Carolina, including Warren.

Fourteen presidential candidates, including Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are scheduled to speak on Nov. 1 at the Liberty and Justice Celebration hosted by the Iowa Democratic Party in Des Moines.

To contact the reporter on this story: Wendy Benjaminson in Washington at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.