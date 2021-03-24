(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will meet with key cabinet members and immigration advisers on Wednesday, as he faces mounting pressure to address the influx of migrants that has overwhelmed shelters at the U.S. southern border.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are scheduled to discuss the issue with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. The health department is responsible for sheltering unaccompanied migrant children, who have strained border facilities in recent months.

The surge of migrants has forced Biden to take on immigration policy -- an bitterly divisive issue -- as he seeks to rally support across the nation for his virus relief plan and build enthusiasm for another major stimulus.

A delegation of White House officials is also visiting a temporary HHS facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, along with several members of Congress. A television camera will be allowed to cover the tour. Previously, the government has blocked news organizations from entering the facilities, citing the potential spread of coronavirus.

Read more: U.S., Mexico Talk ‘Orderly’ Migration Amid More Crossings

The trip comes after Biden sent a delegation led by southwest border coordinator Roberta Jacobson to Mexico and Guatemala for high-levels talks on stemming the flow of migrants.

While the Biden administration has few options in the short term to stop the wave of unaccompanied children and teenagers coming to the U.S., it is rushing to create more space to house them. Images of children and teens crowded together inside border facilities have drawn national attention and heightened scrutiny of Biden’s handling of the situation.

Republicans have blamed the surge on Biden’s welcoming rhetoric regarding immigration and his efforts to roll back former President Donald Trump’s hard-line policies. The White House has pushed back on those claims, saying that the wave began while Trump was president and is primarily driven by the struggling economies and unsafe conditions in Central American countries.

More than 15,000 unaccompanied migrant children are in the custody of HHS and Customs and Border Protection, according to agency data. Under the law, children who are apprehended are supposed to spend no more than 72 hours in CBP custody before they are transferred to HHS shelters.

But lack of shelter space -- already in shorter supply due to pandemic-related distancing restrictions -- has forced many children to stay in CBP facilites that are unfit for children for longer than three days.

As a result, the administration reopened the emergency site at Carrizo Springs and is exploring other options, including housing them at military bases. The Defense Department said Tuesday it received a request from HHS to temporarily shelter the children at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in Texas. Roughly 1,500 migrant teens have been taken to the Dallas convention center.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.