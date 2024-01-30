(Bloomberg) -- A super political action committee backing President Joe Biden is committing $250 million to run ads in support of his reelection bid in battleground states ahead of November’s general election.

The group, Future Forward PAC, which detailed the move Tuesday, plans to run the pro-Biden spots on broadcast, cable, streaming, digital and mobile platforms beginning on Aug. 23, the day after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago where Biden is expected to accept his party’s nomination.

The ad blitz is set to play out in seven states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District — a Republican-held House seat that Democrats see as a potential pickup.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher, and by election day, every battleground voter will know it,” Chauncey McLean, the super PAC’s president, said in a statement. “We’ll run a cost effective and data-driven program of unprecedented scale to reelect Joe Biden.”

The ad plans were first reported by The New York Times.

According to Future Forward, $110 million will be dedicated to digital platforms, including at least $35 million invested in YouTube. Streaming platforms including Hulu, Roku and Vevo are also expected to carry the ads, along with Spanish-language media Telemundo and Univision.

The group characterized its investment as historic and said the $110 million component is the largest digital reservation by an outside organization ever made for a political campaign.

Future Forward was the largest outside advertiser for Biden in 2020, according to the group. It spent $140 million in that cycle.

