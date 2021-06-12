9m ago
Biden Supports Suga in Moving Forward With Olympics: Nikkei
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden expresses his support outlined by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for Japan’s efforts to carry out a safe Summer Olympics, Nikkei reports.
- Suga told Biden at a meeting between G-7 events that, “We will take all precautions against infections in carrying out a safe and secure” Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics”
- Conversations, totaling about 10 minutes, took place across several exchanges between meetings
- Nikkei says, citing a Japanese official that, “The talks did not take place according to form, but the two leaders were able to hold substantive discussions”
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.