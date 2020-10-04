(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 14 percentage points in a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll taken after Tuesday’s debate but before the president was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Biden led Trump 53% to 39% in the national poll, his highest margin of the presidential campaign, surpassing his previous 11 percentage-point margin peak in July.

Biden’s lead nearly doubled following the debate from 8 percentage points in a previous WSJ/NBC News poll. Some 44% voters said Biden bested Trump in the chaotic forum compared to 24% who said Trump won and 17% who said neither won.

The debate was marked by Trump’s incessant interrupting of Biden and constant cross-talk between the two candidates. Trump also refused to denounce a White supremacist group.

The president’s family and entourage refused to wear masks in the debate hall despite the rules set by the Commission on Presidential Debates and the Cleveland Clinic, the medical facility hosting the debate. Two days later, Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and he was hospitalized on Friday.

Meanwhile, an online, less scientific poll from Reuters/Ipsos poll taken Oct. 2-3, after Trump’s diagnosis, shows no “sympathy bump,” with nine in 10 Democrats and five in 10 Republicans saying Trump could have avoided getting sick.

Trump announced that he had tested positive for the virus early Friday after Hope Hicks, a close aide, tested positive. Since then several other Republicans have tested positive including Trump’s debate coach, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; Senators Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, Thom Tillis, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and aide Nick Luna. The president was hospitalized Friday afternoon.

The Wall Street Journal/NBC poll was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 1 by phone and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

