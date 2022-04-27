(Bloomberg) -- Russia has exchanged jailed American Trevor Reed for a Russian pilot held in a U.S. prison in a rare example of cooperation between the two countries amid the confrontation over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Reed, 30, a former U.S. marine who was serving nine years after being convicted in 2020 of assaulting two police officers, was swapped for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a pilot jailed in 2011 for 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. after he was seized in a sting operation in Liberia.

“The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden had raised the cases of Reed and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, at his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva last year, telling reporters later that “I’m not going to walk away” from them.

Reed, who was detained in 2019, denied the charges against him and went on hunger strike to protest conditions in jail last year, his family said. The U.S. insists Reed was unfairly convicted unlike Yaroshenko.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the exchange in a Telegram post, saying it been the result of “prolonged negotiations.” Russia’s Interfax news service reported that the swap took place in Turkey after the agreement was finalized last week.

Russian TV footage showed Reed walking unsteadily as armed Russian police officers bundled him onto a plane at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

Reed’s family thanked Biden for “the decision to bring Trevor home.” In a statement released through a spokesperson, they said: “The president’s action may have saved Trevor’s life.”

No talks are currently taking place on a similar exchange for Whelan, Interfax reported citing his lawyer.

“We won’t stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends,” Biden said, according to the White House statement.

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in jail in 2020 after being convicted by a Moscow court of spying. He was arrested in December 2018 while attending a wedding in Moscow after receiving a flash drive with “state secrets” that he says he thought contained holiday pictures.

Russia has previously attempted to negotiate a swap of Whelan and Reed for Yaroshenko and another jailed Russian in the U.S., Viktor Bout, an arms dealer dubbed “the merchant of death,” who’s serving a 25-year sentence he received in 2012 for plotting to sell weapons to a Colombian terrorist organization.

