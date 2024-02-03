(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden took a swipe at his presumptive election opponent Donald Trump, calling his predecessor in the White House “worse in terms of his behavior” than during the 2020 presidential campaign.

With just over nine months to go until the 2024 election, Biden said Saturday that voters are beginning to focus on the contest and expressed confidence about his campaign effort.

“I’m feeling good about where we are,” he told a cheering crowd at his campaign’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden cited several recent polls, including one by Quinnipiac University, that show him leading Trump nationally in a head-to-head matchup.

Biden made his remarks before heading to California and Nevada for Democratic campaign events over the weekend.

For his part, Trump is on track to lock in the Republican Party’s presidential nomination after victories in early nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. Bloomberg News/Morning Consult polling shows Biden trailing Trump in each of seven swing states, with a majority saying Biden is responsible for a surge in migrants at the US-Mexico border.

Trump in his campaign has portrayed Biden as weak and mentally fading, while focusing his rhetoric on immigration at the southern border and promising mass deportations if he’s elected a second time. The White House has dismissed suggestions that Biden, 81, is too old to serve another four years as president. Trump is 77.

While Biden didn’t mention Trump by name, he has been stepping up his attacks on the former president. On Saturday, he said “the guy we’re running against” is “even worse in terms of his behavior than the last time in 2020.”

“It’s the weirdest campaign I’ve ever been engaged in,” Biden said Saturday.

