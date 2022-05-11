(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce steps intended to combat food inflation on a visit to a family farm outside Chicago Wednesday, as new data showed that consumer price increases in April continued to exceed expectations.

April’s consumer price index report, which rattled markets with data showing price hikes exceeding estimates, underscored the challenge facing Biden, who has seen his approval rating battered as polls show Americans hold little confidence in his ability to tame inflation.

Biden called inflation “unacceptably high” in a statement Wednesday, but put the onus for combating prices on the Federal Reserve, which “plays a primary role in fighting inflation in our country,” he said.

“While I will never interfere with the Fed’s independence, I believe we have built a strong economy and a strong labor market,” Biden said, adding that he agrees with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s assessment that inflation is the “number one threat” to the economy.

“I am confident the Fed will do its job with that in mind,” Biden said.

Grocery prices were up 10.8% over April 2021, with meat rising 13.9% and eggs up 22.6%, in part due to an outbreak of avian flu.

The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.6% from March and 6.2% from April 2021. Stock futures fell and Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to changes in monetary policy, jumped more than 10 basis points.

The White House seeks to address the growing cost of groceries with new initiatives aimed at encouraging more planting and harvesting of food. Food inflation has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted one of the world’s great breadbaskets, an especially important source of wheat and other grains and cooking oil.

One new measure will expand eligibility for crop insurance for farmers who plant twice on the same land in the same year.

The administration will also make it easier for farmers to collect cost-sharing subsidies for so-called precision agriculture, in which technology is used to refine the use of irrigation, pesticides and fertilizer and improve crop yields. And the government will double to $500 million federal spending on domestic fertilizer production, a sector experiencing supply-chain logjams.

But the farm visit is also expected to be political in tone, with Biden seeking to combat criticism over rising inflation under his watch by shifting the focus to Republican lawmakers, whom he accuses of supporting policies that benefit companies he says are responsible for high prices.

Biden also plans to present US efforts to step up agricultural production as not only a way to curb food prices, but as a patriotic effort to offset the effects of the war in Ukraine.

“I am traveling to Illinois to speak with farmers about more we can do to lower their costs and help them produce more, lowering the price of food for Americans and around the world,” he said in his statement.

“All of this is progress, but the fight against global supply chain issues related to the pandemic and Putin’s price hike will continue every day,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has repeatedly sought to blame for US inflation.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki compared Biden’s visit to a presidential trip last week to an Alabama Lockheed Martin Corp. plant that manufactures Javelin anti-tank missiles, which have proved vital to Ukraine’s defense.

For Biden, turning public opinion on inflation before November’s midterm elections is crucial if Democrats have any hope of maintaining their congressional majorities.

Just 36% of Americans approve of his handling of the economy and 87% say they’re concerned by inflation, according to a Fox News poll released earlier this month. But while two-thirds of Americans blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for rising prices on crucial products like gasoline, 70% point at the policies of the Biden administration.

The Ukraine war and Western sanctions also are impacting Russia’s oil exports, while Russia and its ally Belarus are also major fertilizer suppliers.

“Putin’s war against Ukraine -- it’s not just against the Ukrainian people, it’s against the world’s most vulnerable people,” Representative Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, said after meeting with Biden at the White House on Tuesday. “It’s against the world’s poorest people. His blocking the shipment of food from Ukraine, wheat, sunflower oil, maize to get to Africa and to get to the Middle East is going to result in a hunger crisis much worse than anybody anticipated.”

Consumers in the US are less directly affected by the rising cost of grain and other crops than people in lower-income countries, as farm commodities only account for 16 cents per dollar of US grocery store retail prices, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Labor, transportation and marketing costs are big factors in US food prices.

Americans, however, have been particularly hard hit by surges in retail costs for beef and other meat, triggering Democratic allegations of profiteering against the giant packing companies that dominate meat processing in the U.S. Four companies slaughtered 85% of grain-fattened cattle in 2018, according to the USDA.

Meatpacking executives attribute the price increases to difficulty recruiting workers for slaughterhouses and higher transportation and feed costs for cattle and other livestock. Tyson Foods Inc., the largest US meat company by sales, disclosed this week that it has been subpoenaed in an inquiry of its pricing practices from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

