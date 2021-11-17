(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden once again indulged his love for fast cars during official travel, taking a prototype electric Hummer for a test-drive on Wednesday after touring a General Motors Co. plant in Detroit.

“I’m an automobile guy. We used to have the second-largest GM plant in America in Detroit,” he told a worker at the plant after asking the woman to call him “Joe.”

Another worker told the president that the company’s new Hummer is “three times the weight of your Corvette and twice as fast.”

“Isn’t that incredible?” Biden responded.

In the plant’s expansive parking lot, Biden got into a prototype and gunned it twice, burning a little rubber the second time, before tearing off across the asphalt.

“Anyone want to jump in the back?” he asked reporters after circling back. He said he didn’t know how fast he’d driven.

It’s the second electric vehicle Biden’s test-driven as president. In May, he drove a prototype of Ford Motor Co.’s electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck during a previous visit to Detroit.

