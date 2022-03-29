(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden thanked Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for supporting Ukraine in a White House meeting on Tuesday and said the two leaders would discuss U.S. strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

The world’s “rules-based order is facing unprecedented challenges,” Biden told reporters in brief remarks as the meeting began, blaming Russia for “attacking core tenets.”

He said that in addition to Ukraine, they would discuss maintaining a free and open Pacific, the U.S. relationship with Asian allies, and returning democracy to Myanmar, which he called “Burma.”

Lee said that “our relations are doing very well.”

Biden has sought to build a broad international coalition in opposition to Russia’s war against Ukraine, now in its second month. He’s also sought to strengthen ties in Asia as part of a strategy to contain China’s growing economic and military clout, while Singapore depends on a U.S. military presence for regional stability.

The leaders also planned to deepen cooperation on issues including supply-chain resiliency and fighting climate change, according to a White House statement.

Singapore is the only nation in Southeast Asia to impose sanctions against Russia so far with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday expressing appreciation to Lee for taking “strong” actions against Moscow. Most members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations voted to condemn the invasion at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this month but have refrained from taking unilateral action against Russia, the largest supplier of arms to the region over the past two decades.

“When the conflict in Ukraine broke out, Singapore took a strong stand on principle, because for us the principle that sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national borders should not be violated in contravention of the UN charter is fundamental and existential,” Lee said during his meeting with Austin.

While the tiny island nation rarely imposes sanctions on other countries in the absence of binding UN Security Council approval, it has installed export controls on items that can be used as weapons, financial penalties on designated Russian banks and put restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions that may be used to circumvent financial sanctions.

Lee is expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris later Tuesday and on Monday met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss U.S. economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a treasury department readout.

