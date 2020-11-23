(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden spoke with another foreign leader, even as Republicans balk at recognizing his win.

There are 15 days until the deadline for states to certify their results, 21 days until the Electoral College meets, 44 days until Congress certifies the results and 58 days until inauguration.

Biden Speaks With New Zealand Prime Minister

Biden held yet another call with a foreign leader, moving forward with his transition as President Donald Trump and many Republicans refuse to recognize his win.

On Sunday evening, Biden talked with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand.

The two congratulated each other on recent wins and discussed fighting climate change and the coronavirus while maintaining multilateral institutions.

To date, Biden has been congratulated by more foreign leaders than the six Republican senators who have recognized his win: Senators Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, Marco Rubio, Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and, most recently, Pat Toomey.

Toomey congratulated Biden on Saturday night after a federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit alleging massive fraud in Pennsylvania.

Coming Up:

Biden will hold a virtual meeting with a group of mayors on Monday.

