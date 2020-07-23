(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden talked with Barack Obama about his son’s death. President Donald Trump has repeatedly brought up the cognitive test he took two years ago. And Trump’s war on vote-by-mail moved a free-market think tank to praise the U.S. Postal Service.

There are 103 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Biden Talks With Obama About Son’s Death (7 a.m.)

In another excerpt of their sit-down talk released Thursday, Biden discussed with Obama about the death of his son.

In a clip released this morning, Biden recalled his son Beau’s death from brain cancer in 2015 in the context of protections provided by the Affordable Care Act passed by the Obama administration.

“I used to sit there and watch him in the bed and in pain and dying and glioblastoma, I thought to myself, what would happen if his insurance company was able to come in, which they could have done before passed Obamacare and said, ‘You have out run your insurance,’” he said.

Obama responded by alluding to his mother’s death of ovarian cancer, which he often referenced during the fight to pass health-care reform.

“I mean, you and I both know what it’s like to have somebody you love get really sick,” he said. “And in some cases to lose somebody, but that loss is compounded when you see the stress on their faces, because they’re worried that they’re being a burden on their families.”

The full talk between Obama and Biden will be released later Thursday.

Trump Keeps Talking About the Cognitive Test He Took (6:23 a.m.)

Once again, Trump brought up the cognitive test he took with a White House doctor.

In an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that aired Wednesday night, Trump repeated that he aced the Montreal Cognitive Assessment that he took in early 2018.

“I got a perfect mark,” he said. “And the doctors, they said very few people can do that.”

Trump claimed that after he took the test, questions about his mental faculties went away, and he said that Biden should have to take one as well if he wants to be president.

Trump also brought up the cognitive test in a July 9 phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace that aired Sunday.

The Montreal test, which Trump requested from the White House doctor, is typically done to measure cognitive impairment among people who are showing symptoms of mild dementia and similar issues.

Right-Leaning Think Tank Says USPS Can Handle Vote-by-Mail (6:23 a.m.)

Trump’s attacks on vote-by-mail have led to something unusual in Washington: A free-market think tank praising a government agency.

The R Street Institute, a D.C.-based think tank that promotes small-government ideals, released a four-page study Wednesday which argued that the U.S. Postal Service is “well-positioned to successfully rise to the occasion” in November.

“While vote-by-mail will be new to many, and USPS is far from a perfect institution, the agency has proven capable of reliably moving government documents for decades,” the report says.

Researchers at the think tank have also argued, contra Trump, that vote-by-mail has low rates of fraud, and its president signed a joint letter from conservatives to congressional leaders urging them to provide further funding for vote-by-mail during the coronavirus.

Some conservatives worry that Trump’s attacks on vote-by-mail will dampen Republican support, giving Biden an early-voting advantage in November. Polls show Republicans have grown more skeptical of absentee voting this year.

Coming Up:

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Indiana on Friday to meet with higher education officials on reopening schools.

