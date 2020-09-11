(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s campaign tallied up how much TV President Donald Trump said he watched. Early voting begins Monday in Pennsylvania. And the Trump campaign is lowering expectations for Biden at the debate -- again.

There are 53 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Tries to Lure Michigan Voters With Vision of Auto Revival

Trump, Biden Show Pennsylvania’s Significance With 9/11 Visits

Court Rebuffs Texas Democrats’ Effort to Expand Mail-in Ballots

Biden Says He Hopes to Avoid Taking Trump’s ‘Bait’ at Debates

Biden Tallies Trump’s TV Watching

The Biden campaign quickly put together a video Thursday evening criticizing Trump’s comments on the news programs he’s watched recently.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Trump rattled off a list of Fox News shows he’d seen recently as a source of information on a Justice Department investigation he has been following.

“I watch some of the shows,” he said. “I watched Liz MacDonald. She is fantastic. I watched Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker last night, Laura. I watched ‘Fox and Friends’ in the morning.”

The Biden video shows Trump making the remarks, as a counter tallies up the number of minutes it would take to watch all of those shows, and a second counter tallies U.S. deaths from the coronavirus on the same day.

“Minutes of television watched: 480,” text on the ad said. “U.S. COVID-19 deaths yesterday: 1,176.”

Early Voting Begins Monday in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania will become the second battleground state to begin voting in the general election on Monday.

Through a process paradoxically named “in-person absentee voting,” Pennsylvania voters will be able to go to their local elections office, request an absentee ballot, fill it out and hand it right back.

This form of early voting will run through Tuesday, Oct. 27, one week before Election Day.

Another battleground state, North Carolina, began sending out vote-by-mail ballots last Friday. As of Thursday, 4,485 ballots have been returned, with 59% coming from Democrats, 29% from unaffiliated voters and 12% from Republicans, according to the political science blog Old North State Politics.

Kentucky will also begin mailing absentee ballots on Monday.

Trump Campaign Lowers Expectations for Biden at Debate, Again

The Trump campaign’s message: Joe Biden is a skillful debater with years of experience who will short-circuit within minutes at this year’s face offs.

Earlier this week, campaign manager Bill Stepien used the tried-and-true technique of building up the opposing candidate’s debate skills in order to be able to claim later that your own candidate beat expectations.

That ran counter to Trump’s own consistent claims that Biden is just shy of senile. And a new Facebook ad undercut it even further.

The ad alters footage of moderator Chris Wallace at a 2016 debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton, asking a question about their views of the Constitution.

Clinton is replaced by an old-fashioned TV set showing clips of Biden’s controversial “you ain’t Black” comment in May and the time in August he said that a reporter’s question was like him asking if the reporter was on cocaine.

The TV then shorts out, with Biden’s image flipping back and forth like the Max Headroom character from the 1980s.

Coming Up:

Biden and Trump will both visit the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to commemorate those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.