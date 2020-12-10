12h ago
Biden Taps Denis McDonough for Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Denis McDonough, who served as White House chief of staff under President Barack Obama, to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a person familiar with his thinking.
McDonough, a longtime Senate staffer, also served as a deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.
The Biden transition office declined to comment.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.