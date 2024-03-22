(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is appointing two new economic advisers, as he advances his administration’s industrial policy and tightens restrictions on China ahead of an election in which both issues will figure prominently.

Biden is promoting Navtej Dhillon to deputy director of the National Economic Council, which is led by Lael Brainard, according to senior administration officials who revealed the move on condition of anonymity. Dhillon most recently served as NEC chief of staff. The president is also hiring Mike Konczal as a special assistant for economic policy, the officials said.

Dhillon will focus on industrial policy, climate finance and what the US says are unfair Chinese economic practices. In his previous role, he worked with Brainard on financial stability following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. He’s a former employee of the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department.

Dhillon is well-positioned to “lead our work strengthening domestic industries and investment, empowering workers, and supporting a strong, durable economy,” Brainard said in a statement.

Konczal is a former director at the progressive Roosevelt Institute. He has studied the impact of corporate markups on price growth and argued inflation could be tamed without a sharp rise in unemployment. Brainard said his “knowledge and experience in analyzing the economy will help ensure President Biden’s historic programs lift up working families.”

The changes come as Biden faces poor marks from voters on the economy ahead of a November rematch with presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump. The administration is weighing tariff changes on China, including new levies on electric vehicles aimed at preventing Chinese automobiles from gaining a foothold in the US market.

Biden has said his policies better position the US to compete with China, the world’s second largest economy. Biden during a Wednesday visit to Arizona hailed a nearly $20 billion award to Intel Corp. to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing, drawing a contrast with Trump who he said failed to invest in US companies and lost jobs to China.

The president’s message has often been undercut by voter anxiety over higher consumer prices and interest rates.

Biden has highlighted steps to cut costs for households, targeting so-called junk fees and assailing corporate price gouging, arguing companies failed to bring down prices despite healthier post-pandemic profit margins.

