President-elect Joe Biden named former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary, the first woman to run the agency.

He also named Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget, Cecilia Rouse to lead the Council of Economic Advisers. Long-time advisers Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey will also be on the CEA.

Yellen and others will be tasked with steering the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.