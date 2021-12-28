(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden announced members of the incoming White House digital team assigned to both engage the public and develop partnerships to extend the president-elect’s reach “beyond his own social platforms.”

“This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways,” Biden said in a statement.

The team will be led by Rob Flaherty who served as digital director for the campaign and currently holds the role for the transition team.

President Donald Trump has used social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter, to reach and engage with his supporters directly, bypassing traditional media outlets.

