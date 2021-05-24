25m ago
Biden Tax Hikes, U.K. Reopening, Commodity Warnings: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Here’s what to look out for in the global economy this week
- Signs are mounting that Joe Biden’s plans for the first major set of tax hikes since 1993 are hitting resistance in Congress and may need to be pared down
- Boris Johnson’s plan to unlock the U.K. economy appears on track after data showing Covid vaccines are effective against a worrying variant boosted the government’s confidence in its proposed road map
- More than half of U.K. workers are returning to the office, just not on Mondays and Fridays, according to Bloomberg’s Pret Index of sandwich sales
- The first warning sign in the global commodity boom is flashing in China
- China’s imports of American goods slowed in April, pulling back on the already incremental progress toward the purchase targets agreed with the U.S. in the 2020 trade deal
- Bloomberg Economics’s Ziad Daoud analyzes what’s driving EM currencies
- Japan’s new 10 trillion yen ($92 billion) university fund to boost advanced research should invest 60% to 70% of its money in stocks when it opens by next March, according to the head of the panel drafting the guidelines
