(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration has contacted North Korea’s government in order to revive diplomatic efforts around the country’s nuclear program but hasn’t received a response.

“I can confirm that we have reached out,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday in a briefing. “Diplomacy is always our goal. Our goal is to reduce the risk of escalation. But to date we have not received any response.”

Former President Donald Trump held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try to reach a deal to eliminate the country’s nuclear arsenal, without success. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot inside Kim’s nation when he crossed the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea during a meeting in June 2019, but relations deteriorated afterward.

Psaki said Biden’s team is “also focused on consulting with many former government officials who have been involved in North Korea policy, including from several prior administrations.”

