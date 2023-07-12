(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has done more to challenge China than any other recent administration, a State Department official said, as Republicans ramp up criticism that his team is pulling its punches in the contest with Beijing.

“We are clear-eyed about the challenge and our actions back that up,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a Wednesday briefing. “Since President Biden has taken office, this administration has issued a record setting number of sanctions, export controls, competitive actions” against China, he said.

In fact, Miller said, the US moves under Biden have been so tough that Chinese officials complained repeatedly when Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in June.

“One of the things we heard over and over from Chinese officials is their deep protests and their deep complaints about the competitive actions that we have taken,” he said.

Miller was responding to comments from members of the Republican-controlled House Foreign Affairs Committee, which has repeatedly criticized the administration’s China policy. The sentiment was another sign of how hawkish both parties have become toward Beijing.

On Tuesday, the committee’s chairman, Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, issued a subpoena to Blinken for documents related to the administration’s moves against China. Using the abbreviation for People’s Republic of China, he accused the State Department of “continued weakness and passivity in the face of PRC aggression.”

Miller also made his remarks against the backdrop of the early stages of the 2024 presidential campaign in which Republican contenders have sought to outdo each other with tough rhetoric on China. Several have advocated stripping the country of its Permanent Normal Trading Relations status.

At the same time, the Biden administration is trying to stabilize China relations through a series of high-level visits — including Blinken’s trip in June, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit last weekend and an upcoming trip by US climate envoy John Kerry.

