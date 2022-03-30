(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is expected to soon discontinue expelling most migrants crossing U.S. borders based on a pandemic-related public health order, according to a person familiar with the planning.

The policy change is likely to be announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by week’s end and implemented by the end of May, the person said. As a result, the number of people trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico is expected to surge, posing both humanitarian and political concerns for the White House before the November midterm elections.

The person asked not to be identified ahead of the announcement. The public health order, known as Title 42, will not be lifted right away in order to give authorities time to prepare at the border.

The CDC faced a March 30 deadline to review the policy and decide whether to extend, pare down or terminate it. Democratic lawmakers and immigrant-rights advocates have pressured the administration to abandon Title 42, arguing there is no longer a public-health rationale for the policy. Some of them have accused the Biden administration -- as the Trump administration before it -- of using the pandemic as a pretext to block nearly all asylum-seekers from entering the U.S. to apply for humanitarian protection under the law.

President Joe Biden is grappling with competing interests on immigration and public health. He has said the nation is moving into the next phase of the pandemic, with fewer restrictions on public life as Americans learn to live with the coronavirus, even though health officials have warned of new variants.

The White House has also sought to avoid a massive influx of migrants and asylum seekers, while signaling it wants to welcome refugees fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Since former President Donald Trump’s administration invoked the policy in March 2020, authorities have cited it to turn away people at U.S. borders nearly 2 million times. Advocates say Title 42 has increasingly been used to broadly limit migrants and asylum seekers from entering the U.S., rather than to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said this week the administration is preparing for an influx of migrants by building new holding facilities, deploying more border agents and acquiring more means of transportation. The agency sees a worst-case scenario of 12,000 to 18,000 migrants entering U.S. custody daily, far greater than the roughly 7,000 that border authorities currently encounter each day, according to CBS News.

Border crossings are already on the rise. Agents reported almost 165,000 encounters with migrants along the southwest border in February, a 7% increase from January, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

More than half were expelled under Title 42. Three in 10 had at least one previous encounter with border agents in the past year.

Biden has been under constant attack from Republicans who accuse him of supporting policies that encourage migrants to rush to the border. The criticism came to a head last year when authorities apprehended tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors, straining U.S. border stations and shelter capacity.

The White House has disputed the GOP claims, saying that natural disasters, violence and economic struggles exacerbated by the pandemic have pushed people from Central America to flee to the U.S.

Led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the Biden administration has sought to work with Central American countries where many migrants originate -- primarily the so-called Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador -- to address the root causes that prompt people to immigrate. While Harris has won pledges from U.S. companies to increase investment in the region, progress has been slow.

Read more: U.S., Mexico Ready for New Migrant Wave as Inflation Surges

The CDC announced earlier this month it was ending Title 42 for unaccompanied children and teenagers in response to a court ruling against an existing exemption that could have forced the administration to expel them without an asylum hearing.

The administration also has authorized border agents to consider exemptions for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Both moves have caused advocates to question the public-health rationale for keeping Title 42 in place, more than two years into the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.