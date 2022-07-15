(Bloomberg) -- Before Senator Joe Manchin slammed the brakes on broad climate legislation, Biden administration officials had sought to keep talks alive by slow-walking some controversial energy and environmental policy moves.

The efforts, described by people familiar with the matter, were designed to preserve leverage in negotiations and avoid angering Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, whose vote is pivotal in the evenly divided Senate. There was fear that some policy moves could prompt Manchin to walk away from the talks, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified describing private deliberations. No one wanted to do anything that would give Manchin an excuse to say no to the reconciliation bill, even though many people suspected he would never be supportive, said another.

Ultimately, Manchin ruled out quick action on the climate provisions anyway, telling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday that he’s only willing right now to support legislation to lower prescription drug prices and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, Bloomberg News reported. But the weeks of work by Biden officials to carefully manage the rollout of agency environmental actions underscores the delicate nature of the latest negotiations on a climate and spending bill, following more than a year of talks.

White House officials often coordinate with agencies on the timing and substance of major energy and environmental policy moves, but in recent weeks, some sign-offs were tethered to considerations about the negotiations with Manchin. A White House spokesman declined to comment.

At the Bureau of Land Management, regulators repeatedly delayed the Biden administration’s first planned sales of onshore oil and gas drilling rights as talks heated up. And a separate Interior Department proposal to hold as many as 11 auctions of offshore oil leases between 2023 and mid-2028 advanced slowly after Manchin scolded the Biden administration for “blocking increased energy production at home,” and he extracted a promise from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that the lease program would be issued by the end of June.

The ultimate timing of some moves was never in doubt, said one person familiar with the matter. The onshore lease sales were slated for the second quarter after a court ruling compelling them and an Obama-era five-year offshore drilling plan expired June 30. The Interior Department issued its proposed offshore program at 5 p.m. on July 1.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has repeatedly told Congress efforts to issue a new offshore leasing program were complicated by a Trump administration decision to abandon work on an earlier draft. In its proposal, the administration didn’t specify its preference for how many offshore lease sales should be held. A final decision on the offshore drilling plan is still at least six months away, pending public comment and additional environmental analysis.

Now that Manchin has ruled out a big climate and clean energy bill, the administration could get more aggressive, ClearView Energy Partners said in a research note for clients.

“If the White House has been modulating its oil and gas policy in recent months to woo Manchin’s support for clean energy incentives, then his latest defection could augment a post-election green pivot, including further strictures on federal lands,” ClearView said.

