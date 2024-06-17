(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is kicking off a $50 million June advertising blitz, targeting minority voters in battleground states ahead of his debate with Donald Trump next week.

The new ad, titled “Character Matters,” cites the former president’s conviction at his New York trial and other legal cases while portraying Biden as “fighting for your family.”

“In the courtroom, we see Donald Trump for who he is,” it says. “He’s been convicted of 34 felonies, found liable for sexual assault and he committed financial fraud.”

Biden and Trump are scheduled to face off on June 27 in their first televised debate of the 2024 cycle. Polls suggest they’re running neck-and-neck with Trump ahead in most swing states and about one in four voters opposed to both candidates. Both candidates have focused attention on Black and Latino voters as polls signal their support for Biden is slipping.

A New York jury found Trump guilty in May of falsifying business records to conceal a hush-money payment to a porn star, making him the first former US president to be convicted in a criminal trial. Trump alleges it’s part of a politically motivated hit job.

The latest ad campaign also will target minorities including Asian American, Black and Latino voters. A spot in English and Spanish will frame Trump as a billionaire, saying Biden in contrast is focused on lowering costs for Americans and fighting “corporate greed.”

Biden has outraised his opponent in campaign financing every month this year except April. On Saturday, the president wrangled big-name donors at a Hollywood fundraiser alongside Barack Obama, while Trump held a roundtable with Black voters at a church in swing-state Michigan.

Biden is expected to head to the Hamptons for a fundraiser on June 29 at the estate of hedge-fund manager Barry Rosenstein as he seeks to widen his cash advantage over Trump.

