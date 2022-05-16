(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Monday said it would warm US ties with Cuba, announcing an expansion of flights to the island, the restoration of an immigration program and more support for Cuban businesses, in a reversal of Donald Trump’s approach to Havana.

The State Department said the steps were intended to “increase support for the Cuban people in line with our national security interests.”

President Joe Biden also has ordered the department to increase staffing at the US Embassy in Havana, and the administration has been working in recent months on a plan to do so, and protect employees from an illness known as Havana syndrome that afflicted personnel there, a senior administration official told reporters in a conference call.

The measures, according to a State Department fact sheet, include reviving a family-reunification program that would allow more Cubans to emigrate to the U.S.; adding flights “to locations beyond Havana;” and providing more support for Cuban business people. Limits on US financial remittances to Cubans from family imposed under Trump will also be removed, a senior administration official said.

Cuba has presented a dilemma for US presidents since the Kennedy administration. Calls for the easing of sanctions have grown over the decades, while many Cuban Americans and their allies have demanded even harsher measures against the Communist regime that has ruled the island since 1959.

Trump reversed a diplomatic warming that former President Barack Obama began with Cuba, citing its government’s behavior, including support for US antagonists in the Western hemisphere. Biden’s moves aren’t quite a full rollback of Trump’s policies, as one senior administration official said the US won’t restore “educational” travel to Cuba for individual American citizens that was allowed under Obama, but will allow groups

There are also continuing US suspicions about the mysterious ailment that’s plagued American diplomats globally and was first reported among employees of the Havana Embassy. A senior administration official said in the briefing that there is still no conclusion within the US government about the source of the affliction, which caused serious illness among some US diplomats.

The officials asked not to be identified to more candidly discuss the US policy shift.

Earlier this month, Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged Biden to invite Cuba to the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, and to lift economic sanctions against the island nation.

A senior administration official said no decision has been made about inviting Cuba to the June summit, but that ultimately it will be the US that decides whether to invite non-democratic governments.

Last July, Biden held a meeting at the White House with Cuban-American leaders to discuss the Cuban governments harsh response to to widespread demonstrations.

The administration announced sanctions against a Cuban police force and its leaders in response to violence against the demonstrators.

The protests posed a political challenge for Biden as Republicans claim that Democrats have been soft toward the communist regime. The issue has long resonated in the key battleground state of Florida because of its large Cuban-American population.

