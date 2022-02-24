(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is holding off for now on sanctions against Russia that could disrupt global aluminum supplies, according to people familiar with the matter, as the market grapples with already severe shortages of the metal.

White House officials met with industry representatives in recent weeks and told them there was no U.S. intention for now of levying sanctions that would hit Russian aluminum, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions weren’t public.

Russian-supplied aluminum accounts for roughly 10% of total U.S. imports, highlighting the negative impact that sanctions could have for the U.S. and allies who rely on the metal for everything from iPhones to automobiles and fighter jets.

A spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council declined to comment.

Aluminum prices have surged more than 55% in the past year as plants across the globe tried to ramp up production to meet demand spurred by the reopening of economies from the pandemic. Benchmark prices hit a record on Thursday as Russia began armed conflict in Ukraine. The global market swung to a 1.9 million ton deficit last year, according to the World Bureau of Metals Statistics.

The supply situation hasn’t gotten any better as surging energy prices in Europe forced mills to shut down, while efforts by top producer China to curb its pollution led to output cuts. Almost four years ago, the U.S. levied sanctions on Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC that sent prices surging and leaving buyers scrambling to find units.

Russia is also a major exporter of oil, natural gas, wheat, crop nutrients and other metals.

