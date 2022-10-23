(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden challenged voters to pick another Democrat if they have concerns about his age, while declaring himself healthy enough for a second term.

If a voter concludes “that I’m missing a beat then she should support some other Democrat,” the president said in an interview segment with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that aired Sunday.

“Right now, knock on wood, I don’t want to jinx myself, I’m in good health — all of my, everything physically about me is still functioning well. And mentally, too, so,” said Biden, who turns 80 on Nov. 20.

In a portion of the interview that aired Friday, Biden reiterated that he intends to run again and would wait until after the Nov. 8 midterm election to decide. He said first lady Jill Biden supports him running for re-election in 2024, when he’ll turn 82.

While polls by CNN and the New York Times over the summer found a majority of Democrats would prefer a presidential candidate other than Biden in 2024, a Marquette University Law School poll in September found 52% of Democrats supporting a re-election campaign.

Biden has repeatedly said he believes he could beat former President Donald Trump in a rematch.

He told “60 Minutes” last month that he’ll make his decision about running again “within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year.”

