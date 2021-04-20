(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told George Floyd’s family that he’s relieved by the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and that the verdict would lead to broader change.

“Nothing is going to make it all better but at least, God, now, there’s some justice,” Biden told the family in a phone call their attorney, Benjamin Crump, posted on Twitter.

The world, Biden said, is going to “start to change now.”

“We’re all so relieved,” he said. “We’re going to get a lot more done” on police reform.

