(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told governors that he only has limited powers to act unilaterally to crack down on crossings at the US-Mexico border.

Biden’s administration has been weighing executive actions to demonstrate he is committed to lowering the historic number of crossings after Republicans killed a bipartisan Senate deal on immigration. But the president’s lawyers have informed him that he has few options, according to governors who met with him Friday.

“He seemed a little frustrated that he was not getting answers from attorneys that he felt he could take the kind of actions that he wanted to,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, told reporters after the closed-door White House meeting.

Biden’s struggles to contain chaos at the border have dogged his reelection bid, with six in 10 swing-state voters saying he bears at least some of the responsibility for the situation, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll taken last month.

The president did not rule out taking executive action in the Friday meeting, but his comments suggest any moves on his own could be limited in scope.

Earlier: Biden Is Weighing Unilateral Attempt to Tighten Migrant Rules

Biden did not say definitively how he planned to proceed, Cox said. Biden discussed his ability to “declare an emergency at the border,” the governor said. Cox added that when pressed on the general idea of doing more, Biden said “my attorneys tell me I can’t do more.”

“No decisions have been made on this,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters later Friday. “There is no executive action that the president can take, no matter how aggressive it could be, that can deliver the significant policy reforms and additional resources that Congress could have provided that Republicans rejected.”

Biden has faced persistent attacks from Republicans, as well as pressure from Democratic governors and mayors whose states and cities have been forced to grapple with an influx of migrants bused from border states.

One of the primary options under consideration in the administration is moving to curb asylum claims by migrants who cross the US southern border, according to people familiar with the matter, which would allow more to be quickly deported.

Court challenges have stymied past presidents’ executive actions on immigration. Federal judges blocked former President Donald Trump’s policy denying asylum to migrants who traveled through third countries to the US, in addition to several versions of his travel ban on people from several majority-Muslim nations.

Former President Barack Obama’s deportation reprieve for undocumented immigrants who came to the US as minors continues to face lawsuits more than a decade after it was enacted.

Read more: Speaker Johnson Vexed by GOP Self-Sabotage on Ukraine, Spending

Biden has reiterated that only Congress can fully address the situation at the border in response to Speaker Mike Johnson’s refusal to back the bipartisan bill. Johnson said the president could fix the problem on his own.

“Strong minorities oppose it but the significant majority in the House and Senate support it. Folks, doing nothing is not an option,” Biden told the group of governors in a speech before their private closed meeting.

The White House has voiced growing frustration with Johnson, who demanded immigration policy changes in exchange for new Ukraine aid only to kill the Senate’s package that included language allowing the president to effectively shut down the border if crossings reach a certain level.

Johnson on Thursday dismissed the administration’s consideration of executive actions on immigration as “election year gimmicks,” while White House spokesman Andrew Bates accused the speaker of “playing politics” and using “wildly fluctuating excuses” to oppose action.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.