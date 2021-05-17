(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he would support a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas during a Monday phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the most significant U.S. step yet to end their violent conflict.

“The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement describing the call.

