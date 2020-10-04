(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19, as President Donald Trump remained in the hospital for treatment.

There are 30 days until the election and 71 days until the Electoral College meets.

Biden Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday, marking the second time he has been screened and cleared in three days, his campaign announced.

Biden was not tested on Saturday, he told reporters after leaving an evening mass service.

The former vice president’s campaign scrambled to get him and his wife tested on Friday morning after Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus. All four had attended Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland and while they remained distanced, neither of the candidates wore masks on stage.

Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, but doctors say his condition is improving. Biden is planning to travel to Florida on Monday for campaign stops and a town hall moderated by NBC News.

Coming Up:

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to meet Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris for a debate on Wednesday.

