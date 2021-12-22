(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after spending time five days earlier with a staffer who later tested positive.

Biden’s result was from a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test that is considered more accurate than rapid tests. He also had a negative PCR result on Monday and a negative rapid test result on Sunday.

The unidentified aide, fully vaccinated and boosted, was in proximity to Biden for about 30 minutes aboard Air Force One on Friday, and tested negative that day. However, they began experiencing symptoms on Sunday and tested positive on Monday. White House policy is to conduct PCR tests on the third and fifth day after an exposure.

