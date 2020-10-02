Biden Tests Negative for Covid After Exposure to Trump at Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday, their physician said in a statement, after being exposed to President Donald Trump at the debate on Tuesday.

The Bidens were tested early Friday after seeing media reports that Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the virus.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid019 today and Covid-19 was not detected,” according to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the Bidens’ physician, in a statement released by the campaign.

The Biden campaign was awaiting test results before deciding whether to embark on planned campaign stops in Michigan on Friday.

