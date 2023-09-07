(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday, clearing him to attend the Group of 20 summit in India.

The White House announced the latest negative test hours before Biden was scheduled to depart Washington for the meeting in New Delhi and a visit to Vietnam.

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and was experiencing only mild symptoms. She also tested negative on Thursday, her office said.

Her positive test, though, had raised questions about whether the president would contract the virus himself and be forced to cancel his travel. Biden tested negative Monday and on subsequent days this week. On Wednesday, he said he was tested and “clear across the board.”

The president has closely consulted with his physician and been masking when indoors and around people according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said. Biden, however, removed his mask to speak at White House events on Tuesday and Wednesday.

