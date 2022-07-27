(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will end his isolation after twice testing negative for Covid-19, his doctor said, capping his first bout with a virus that the White House says has become more manageable with vaccines and new treatments.

Biden tested negative on a rapid test Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning, according to a letter released Wednesday by the White House and signed by his doctor. He first tested positive the morning of July 21.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, wrote in the letter.

Biden’s recovery is something of a milestone for the pandemic response in the US. The 79-year-old president has gotten four Covid-19 vaccine doses and was treated with Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid, a treatment pill shown to substantially reduce symptoms.

Biden’s treatment course of the pill ended Monday night. Some people who take Paxlovid see a rebound of symptoms in the days that follow and start testing positive again, though they typically see very mild symptoms. White House officials have downplayed the risk that Biden will rebound, saying it’s a single-digit-percentage chance.

How much protection he now has, and for how long, against re-infection is not entirely clear. Recovery from the BA.5 variant, which Biden’s doctor said he probably had, likely protects him for at least some time, according to Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator who has spoken to reporters about Biden’s case.

The negative test allows him to resume some activities, though guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dictates that he should wear a mask around others, abstain from travel and fully avoid vulnerable people until Aug. 1.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.