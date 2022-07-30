Biden Tests Positive for Covid Again, Has No Symptoms

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid-19, a so-called rebound case seen in people who take Paxlovid but typically associated with few or no symptoms.

Biden tested positive in a rapid test on Saturday, after testing negative in tests since Tuesday night, according to a letter signed by his doctor and released by the White House.

Biden, 79, “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in his report. However, given Biden’s positive antigen test, he will resume strict isolation procedures, the doctor said.

Biden took Paxlovid, a five-day treatment course that has been shown to heavily reduce symptoms, which he concluded on Monday evening.

He tested positive on July 21, then tested negative on July 27.

